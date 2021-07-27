NORTHWOODS REGIONAL NEWS: Florence County, Forest County, Langlade County, Marinette County, Menominee County, Menomonie County, Oconto County,  Shawano County

Suspect in armed robbery of a northern WI liquor store identified, considered armed and dangerous

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

AURORA, Wis. (WFRV) – An armed robbery suspect who is considered armed and dangerous has been identified by the Florence County Sheriff’s Office.

According to authorities, on July 22 around 9:00 p.m., a 9-1-1 call was received regarding an armed robbery at Tom and Jo’s Liquor in Aurora. Florence County Sheriff’s Office identified the suspect as 42-year-old Joshua Pietrantonio.

Pietrantonia is described as 5’10” tall and anyone with information is asked to call local authorities immediately.

There was no information given on Pietrantonio’s potential whereabouts, or if there are any other suspects.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Aaron Rodgers arrives in Green Bay

Training Camp Report: Rogers and Packers close to deal, Shareholders Meeting

One on One with Packers Cole Van Lanen ahead of training camp

Timber Rattlers clinch series over Cubs with finale shutout

Blizzard Report: Green Bay gets key road win at Iowa