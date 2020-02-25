Suspect in custody after allegedly making threat to Bay Port High via Snapchat

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after the Brown County Sheriff’s Office says a threat was made to Bay Port High School via Snapchat.

Authorities say they were alerted to the threat at about 8:30 a.m. Monday morning.

School Resource Officers report they were able to quickly identify who had sent the message.

The officers and the school then worked together to evaluate the threat and ensure the safety of the school and students.

The Sheriff’s Office says the suspect was taken into custody at around 5 p.m. that night.

There are no other persons of interest in the investigation, according to law enforcement, and the case will be referred to the District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday.

Pending review by the District Attorney’s Office, the Sheriff’s Office says they will not release the name of the suspect.

