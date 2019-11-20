Suspect in custody after Menominee County homicide

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WFRV) – One man is dead, investigators say they have a suspect in custody following an incident on Tuesday afternoon, according to our sister station WJMN.

WJMN reports that Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were called to a home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man’s body, but have not yet released his identity or how he may have died.

WJMN reports that MSP was able to locate and arrest a suspect, who is also not being named at this time. Investigators say they have no reason to believe there are multiple suspects in this case.