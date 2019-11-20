Live Now
Suspect in custody after Menominee County homicide

Police Car WFRV

MENOMINEE COUNTY, Mich. (WFRV) – One man is dead, investigators say they have a suspect in custody following an incident on Tuesday afternoon, according to our sister station WJMN.

WJMN reports that Michigan State Police troopers from the Gladstone Post were called to a home around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday. They found a man’s body, but have not yet released his identity or how he may have died.

WJMN reports that MSP was able to locate and arrest a suspect, who is also not being named at this time. Investigators say they have no reason to believe there are multiple suspects in this case.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

