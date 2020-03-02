Suspect in custody following Grand Chute hit-and-run

GRAND CHUTE, Wis. (WFRV) – Grand Chute Police say a suspect is in custody after allegedly hitting a man with a vehicle, fleeing the scene, and attempting to disarm a police officer.

Authorities say they were dispatched to Woodman’s Food Market on Westhill Boulevard in Grand Chute at 9:15 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a man who was struck by a vehicle while standing in front of the store.

The man received non-life threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for evaluation and treatment. Grand Chute Police say the investigation of this incident shows it was an intentional act of violence and there is no known relationship between the driver of the vehicle and the man hit.

Through further investigation, police say they were able to recover the vehicle and the driver was taken into custody.

During the arrest process, Grand Chute Police say the suspect attempted to disarm an officer. The suspect did not gain control of the officer’s firearm and was subdued without injury to and officer or themself.

Police say the suspect was taken to the Outagamie County Jail and was booked on five recommended charges: 1st-degree recklessly endangering safety, hit and run causing injury, attempt to disarm a police officer, disorderly conduct, and resisting an officer.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Grand Chute Police in person, over the phone at 920-832-1575, texting “GCPD” and your tip to 847411 to remain anonymous, or reaching out via the Grand Chute Police Department Facebook page.

