LAKESHORE REGIONAL NEWS: Door County, Kewaunee County, Manitowoc County, and Sheboygan County

Suspect in custody following ‘short tactical situation’ in Plymouth

PLYMOUTH, Wis. (WFRV) – The Sheboygan County Sheriff’s Office says a suspect is in custody following a short tactical situation south of Plymouth on Monday night.

Authorities say they responded to the area of Highway 67 near Hillwind Road just before 8:45 p.m. for a vehicle that drove off the roadway.

The driver was reportedly being sought for a pending investigation.

The Sheriff’s Office says “a short tactical situation” with the driver ended peacefully and voluntarily.

The driver was transported to an area hospital for medical treatment.

The Sheriff’s Office says there is no other information available at this time.

