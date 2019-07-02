Suspect in deadly beating case pleads not guilty

WINNEBAGO COUNTY, Wis. (WFRV) — A Kaukauna man accused of beating a man who died of his injuries five days later is pleading not guilty.

On Monday, 35-year-old Christopher Barry pleaded not guilty to Second-Degree Reckless Homicide. On October 7, 2018, witnesses claim Barry beat 47-year-old Steven Mallas on Boyd Street in Oshkosh after Mallas reportedly stole $18 from Boots Saloon. According to court documents, Mallas suffered a broken jaw from the alleged attack and had his mouth wired shut. Five days later, Mallas died at his home.

Barry — who is currently in Winnebago County Jail — is scheduled for a pre-trial conference on August 26 at 9 a.m.