GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 23-year-old Green Bay man suspected of shooting and killing a 24-year-old Green Bay man during an alleged argument has been formally charged.

Michael Putala has been charged with first-degree reckless homicide and two counts of first-degree recklessly endangering safety.

Green Bay Police say that Putala was arrested on Saturday, July 15, after he voluntarily turned himself in to discuss the incident from Friday, July 14, in the 1100 block of Cass Street. The suspect and the victim are believed to have known each other, according to authorities.

Authorities are continuing to investigate this incident, and no additional details were provided.

Putala made his initial court appearance on Friday.

Anyone with information related to this case is encouraged to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-238363.