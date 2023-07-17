GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay Police Department provided an update on the deadly shooting that happened on July 14.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the suspected shooter involved in a deadly shooting on July 14 was arrested. A 23-year-old Green Bay man reportedly turned himself in at the police department on July 15 to talk about the incident.

The shooting incident happened on July 14 on the city’s east side. Officers were sent to a hospital for a gunshot wound victim around 7:15 p.m.

At the same time, there was a complaint for reckless driving in the 1100 block of Cass Street. The suspect and the victim are believed to have known each other, according to authorities.

A 24-year-old man from Green Bay was the victim of the shooting.

Authorities say that they were told that there was an earlier argument stemming from a dispute. There were no other injuries.

The investigation was described as active and no additional information was provided.

Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.