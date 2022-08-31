FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – Police released the name of a Fond du Lac man who is facing intentional homicide charges and is expected to appear in court Wednesday.

According to the Fond du Lac Police Department, 32-year-old Timothy Brown is expected to make his initial appearance in court. He is charged with First-Degree Intentional Homicide and Felon in Possession of a Firearm in Fond du Lac County Court.

40-year-old Brandon Johnson died from a gunshot wound on August 20. Two days later police arrested a suspect.

Both Fond du Lac Police Department Chief of Police Aaron Goldstein and Fond du Lac District Attorney Eric Toney will reportedly hold a press conference following the court appearance.

No additional information was provided.