GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Police say that a person of interest in the suspicious deaths of two women in Green Bay was taken into custody.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 48-year-old man from Green Bay who was initially being sought as a person of interest in the double homicide investigation was taken into custody in Arkansas.

The man was a person of interest in the ‘suspicious deaths’ of two women on Green Bay’s east side. On January 29 around 11:15 a.m., police were sent to the 1600 block of Elkay Lane.

Two women, only identified as a 58-year-old from Green Bay and a 53-year-old from Bellevue, were both found dead inside the residence.

Authorities say the suspect is believed to have known at least one of the victims and was arrested on January 29 just before 3 p.m. The arrest happened during a traffic stop in Arkansas.

Green Bay Police reportedly contacted law enforcement in Arkansas to tell them at a person of interest may be driving through the state.

Police say the incident ‘does not appear to be random’. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to call 920-448-3200.