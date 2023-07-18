GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The Green Bay man accused of stabbing his sister’s boyfriend appeared in court and has been officially charged.

According to a criminal complaint obtained by Local 5, 20-year-old Jahir De-La-Pena-Rodriguez has officially been charged with attempted first-degree intentional homicide following an incident on July 16. On July 16, officers were sent to a reported disturbance at a residence on Klaus Street around 2:50 a.m.

When authorities neared the address, they found a man with a large amount of ‘red substance’ covering his body and he was holding his neck. The man was later taken to a hospital via ambulance.

Authorities then talked to a woman who said she was the victim’s boyfriend and that her brother, identified as Jahir were all at the residence. Jahir was ‘very’ drunk, according to his sister, and he and her boyfriend started arguing and fighting.

The fight reportedly ended with Jahir allegedly stabbing the victim. It was explained that Jahir and the other two were drinking previously when he allegedly got into a fight with another man inside the bar.

This is when the three decided to go home, and when they got home Jahir allegedly got upset and said that the two others ’embarrassed’ him at the bar. A fight between Jahir and his sister’s boyfriend ensued.

This is when the victim allegedly got stabbed by Jahir. As additional police officers arrived, one reportedly saw a Hispanic man with no shirt pacing near a corner of the house. As soon as this man saw the officer, he allegedly ran towards the alley.

A different officer and his K9 partner were able to bring the man under control. The complaint says the man was resisting and was seen with a knife in his pocket. The knife was described as a butcher knife.

Authorities later found out that this man was Jahir.

The complaint says that Jahir told authorities that he did it to protect his sister and that his sister was in danger because the boyfriend was hitting her. Jahir allegedly told medical staff that he was going to kill that man.

Jahir is charged with the following:

Attempted 1st-Degree Intentional Homicide -Use of a Dangerous Weapon Felony Up to 60 years in prison (can be increased by six months due to using a dangerous weapon)

Resisting an Officer Misdemeanor Up to nine months in prison



Court records show that Jahir was in court on July 17 for his initial appearance. A Local 5 reporter was in the court during the appearance and said that the judge granted the request for a $75,000 cash bond.

Jahir will reportedly be back in court on July 26 for a preliminary hearing.