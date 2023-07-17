GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – The person suspected of a stabbing incident on Green Bay’s east side has been arrested.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a suspect has been arrested in the non-fatal stabbing on Klaus Street. On July 16 around 3 a.m., officers were sent to a residence in the 1300 block of Klaus Street.

At the location, there reportedly was a man with a stab wound and he was sent to a local hospital for treatment. Police ended up arresting the stabbing suspect shortly after the incident.

The suspect was only identified as a 20-year-old Green Bay man. A K9 unit assisted with the arrest that involved a ‘brief’ foot pursuit.

Police say that the suspect and the victim were reported to know each other. There were no additional reported injuries.

The investigation is active and no additional information was provided.