GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 47-year-old man from Bellevue voluntarily turned himself in on Tuesday in connection to a Green Bay shooting in June that injured a 22-year-old woman.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the 47-year-old man was the suspect in a shooting that took place in the 1100 block of Main Street around midnight on June 25.

The man reportedly turned himself in at the Green Bay Police Department on August 1. Officers say he was then booked into the Brown County Jail and charges have been referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office.

On June 25, witnesses told police that there was a fight and some yelling just before they saw a man with a gun who had allegedly fired multiple shots toward a group of people.

As a result of the incident, a 22-year-old Sobieski woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is an ongoing investigation and no other details are being provided at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-234183. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP. A tip can also be submitted online, or by using the “P3 Tips” app.