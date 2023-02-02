BLACKSTONE, Ma. (WFRV) – A woman who allegedly used a similar fraud scheme across the United States, including Wisconsin, was arrested in Maine on Wednesday.

A release provided by the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office states that Kimberly Maine was arrested by Blackstone Police and is being held on fraud charges and will be receiving federal wire fraud and identity fraud charges on February 14.

Authorities in Manitowoc provided information about Maine back in November, stating that she had outstanding felony warrants for her arrest.

Maine was confirmed to be using stolen IDs in Ashwaubenon, Bellevue, Manitowoc, Plymouth, Sheboygan, Beaver Dam, West Bend, and Howards Grove from September through November 2022, according to the release.

Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office

In October 2022, authorities say Maine broke into several vehicles and stole identification cards, checkbooks, and financial cards in Lake Hallie, Wisconsin.

Maine was known by authorities to be driving a red and silver 2020 Chevy Equinox vehicle with stolen license plates from multiple states while wearing different colored wigs and eye contacts.

At the time of her arrest, Maine was in possession of stolen IDs from multiple states and had reportedly been traveling across the country committing fraud and theft crimes for several years.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with information relating to fraud or theft incidents concerning Kimberly Maine to report it.

The release says that all financial loss from victims will be combined into the federal case and used at the sentencing hearing.

No additional information was provided.