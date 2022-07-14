NEENAH, Wis. (WFRV) – Back in April 2021, 22-year-old Rodger Ridgeway was found stabbed to death in an alleyway off Main Street near Neenah’s downtown area.

Since the incident, three suspects have been arrested, one of which is Terran Colwell. Colwell is the girlfriend of Mandel Roy, one of the other suspects.

On Thursday, Colwell reached a plea deal with prosecutors in a Winnebago County Court and was convicted. Originally charged with Felony Murder, Colwell’s updated charges only include – Party to the Crime of Substantial Battery-Intend Bodily Harm and Harboring/Aiding a Felon.

Colwell’s sentencing will be held on September 30. Roy will appear in court on July 27 for further proceedings on a charge of Felony Murder.

Officers say the surveillance video of the incident shows Colwell is visible on multiple cameras after the altercation with Ridgeway, seen holding objects that look like a wallet and a knife.

Colwell was taken into custody after a high-speed chase in Minnesota on May 11, 2021.

Local 5 will continue to update this story when more information is provided.