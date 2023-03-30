OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – The man charged with killing 20-year-old Johanna Schultz in Omro appeared in court on March 30 for his preliminary hearing.

22-year-old Joseph Olvera was bound over for trial. He is accused of killing his girlfriend and allegedly called 911 saying he strangled her.

On March 11 authorities were sent to the 500 block of Spruce Street in Omro after a man called 911 and said he had strangled and killed his girlfriend. The man who called was later identified as Olvera.

This led to a standoff with the police.

Court records show that Olvera is scheduled to return to court on May 22 for his arraignment. Local 5 will update this story as the case continues.