KENOSHA, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect is in custody after initially being uncooperative Monday night during a search warrant leading to SWAT being called in to assist.

In a Facebook post, The Kenosha Police Department says it tried to serve a search warrant on the 6900 Block of Sheridan Road around 7:30 p.m.

After the subject failed to respond to verbal commands, police say they had prior knowledge of the suspect having guns in the house so they decided to call in the SWAT team and put a shelter-in-place in effect.

After close to an hour, negotiators were able to convince the subject to exit from the home and cooperate with authorities.

No injuries were reported and the Kenosha Police Department says there is no danger to the neighborhood or community.

No other details are known at this time. Local five will update this story if more details are released.