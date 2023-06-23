ST. CROIX FALLS, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in western Wisconsin are searching for a suspect who allegedly caused the death of several fish at a hatchery and stole a rare blue-colored brown trout.

According to the St. Croix Falls Police Department, an unknown person trespassed on a state-owned fish hatchery property located along River Street.

There, the suspect damaged property, causing injury/death to several fish designated for breeding and stocking of nearby lakes and waterways.

Additionally, the suspect stole a rare blue-colored brown trout that has resided at the hatchery for six years.

Authorities are encouraging anyone with information regarding the crime to contact the St. Croix Falls Police Department.

No additional details were provided.