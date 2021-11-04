“[Suspect] opened a bottle of wine and drank it”: Police investigate burglary at Little Tokyo Restaurant

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Burglaries and robberies are happening at businesses in Green Bay. “I’m kind of scared because I live over here, so it’s people over here robbing people,” said an eyewitness to a robbery at the Little Caesars/ Dino Shell Gas Station on Ashland and Lombardi Wednesday afternoon.

Detectives with the Green Bay Police are working on that case and at this time they say there aren’t any additional details on that crime.

“I moved to Green Bay from Milwaukee just to have a piece of mind, just to be cool and to live a good life,” said the eyewitness.

Early Thursday morning, Green Bay Detectives were called to Little Tokyo Restaurant after someone reported the front door of the business on Broadway appeared to be kicked in. When law enforcement arrived, they found the damage and notified the owner Amy Lee.

Lee tells Local 5’s Eric Richards, she has been in business for 19 years and has never had a bizarre incident like this. She says the suspect had an opportunity to take money but instead chose something else. “He opened a bottle of wine and drank it,” explained Lee. Surveillance cameras captured the entire incident.

Police are also looking into another incident on Broadway, this time on Nov. 1, when in the early morning hours a suspect attempted to gain entry to the back door of Lil Jamaica Restaurant on Broadway.

“I watched the video over and over, you could actually say he is like the dumbest criminal ever,” said Nemard Wilson. Wilson says the suspected appeared to cut wires that he thought were connected to the camera system. It in fact was not, and the cameras rolled as the crime was underway. “He even took a smoke break, so this guy is not the smartest person,” added Wilson.

Smart or not, Detectives are actively working on all of the crimes reported. “Over the last month, we’ve had three break-ins, one of them was an attempted break-in here at Lil Jamaica,” said Lieutenant Clinton Beguhn.

A part of the investigations is determining if any are connected. “We are investigating at least two of the incidents as being related. We don’t believe the one that happened overnight/today was going to be related to the first two,” said Beguhn.

Wilson is preparing for the annual Christmas Parade festivities, and the attempted break-in is not slowing anything down. “We are still getting ready to take care of the community and are going to do it regardless of this,” said Wilson.

If you have any information on any of the crimes in Green Bay, you are asked to contact police by calling 920-488-3000.