FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a suspect in a robbery incident that took place at a Dollar General store in Freedom on Wednesday.

According to the sheriff’s office, at around 9 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a robbery at the Dollar General store.

The report said that an unknown adult, possibly a man, entered the store wearing women’s clothing and a large winter coat. The unknown suspect then demanded money from the clerk before fleeing the store on foot.

Officers explained that they were able to arrive on the scene within minutes of the initial report and were able to track the path the suspect took while fleeing, however, they were not able to successfully locate the suspect.

Authorities are now asking for the public’s help in trying to identify the individual in the photo. Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Sheldon Pedranzan at Sheldon.Pedranzan@Outagamie.org or by phone at 920 832 5625.