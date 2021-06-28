Suspect robs Walgreens on Green Bay’s west side

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for a suspect involved in an armed robbery at Walgreens on North Military Avenue.

Green Bay Police tells Local 5 that around 2:30 a.m. a male displayed a handgun at the Walgreens store on North Military Avenue. The suspect then left on foot and was last seen wearing a mask, gray jacket and blue jeans.

The Brown County Sheriff’s Office and Green Bay Police Department conducted a K9 search and found some evidence, but they are still searching for the suspect.

There was no information provided on what or how much the suspect stole.

Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.