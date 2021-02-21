Suspect ‘seriously injured’ in shooting incident with Oneida officer

ONEIDA, Wis. (WFRV) – The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating an officer involved critical incident in Oneida that occurred in the early morning of Sunday.

According to the DOJ, at around 1:30 a.m., Oneida Tribal Police Department Dispatch saw a suspect drive their vehicle into the parking lot of the police department.

Officials say the suspect then got out of the vehicle and began ‘acting erratically.’ Authorities say Dispatch proceeded to ask an Oneida Tribal Police Officer to return to the police department and investigate the suspect in the parking lot.

Upon arrival, the DOJ reports the Oneida officer and the suspect exchanged gunfire. Police say the suspect was struck during the exchange and taken to a local hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

The Oneida Officer was not injured, and no other individuals were injured during the incident, according to the DOJ.

DCI is leading this investigation and are assisted by Brown County Sheriff’s Office, Hobart-Lawrence Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the DOJ Office of Crime Victim Services.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time. Local 5 will provide updates as the story develops.