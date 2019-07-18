Suspect sought in hit-and-run outside WFRV Studios

DISCLAIMER: Some viewers may find the above video disturbing.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) — Police are looking for a suspect involved in a hit-and-run Wednesday night just outside of WFRV Studios.

As Kris Schuller reports, the event was captured on the station’s security cameras and that footage is now in the hands of the Green Bay Police Department.

According to Lt. Chad Ramos, a 49-year-old Green Bay man was walking across Roosevelt Street at Mason Street when an older white woman with blond hair hit the man while making a turn.

Ramos says a hit-and-run causing an injury is a felony.

After the collision, the woman stops her vehicle and calmly walks up to the victim twice.

After the victim crawls out of the road and onto the curb the driver leaves the scene, only seconds later does a Green Bay Police squad car arrive.

That squad car has dash cam video, so we should have some video of that suspect’s vehicle leaving as that officer pulls up and that may very well give us a license plate. -Lt. Ramos

Ramos told Local 5 that if anything like this ever happens to you to take responsibility, don’t run.

Anyone with information on this investigation is encouraged to call the Green Bay Police Department.