Suspect steals three vehicles, evades Troopers in Winnebago Co.

(WFRV) – A suspect in the Fox Valley allegedly stole three different cars and is still on the run after a vehicle pursuit that happened Sunday evening.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol office, on Sunday around 10:31 p.m., a Trooper located a stolen vehicle on I-41 southbound near Breezewood Lane. While trying to stop the vehicle, the driver failed to stop while continuing on I-41 southbound, then taking exit US Highway 45 northbound before turning eastbound on County Road GG.

In the area of County Road GG and State Highway 76, the vehicle crashed. After chasing the driver of the stolen vehicle ran on foot, the suspect stole a second car and attempted to leave the area. A second Trooper located the stolen vehicle and attempted to stop it, however, another pursuit began and the suspect crashed a second time in the Town of Winneconne – the suspect fled on foot.

After leaving the second scene, the suspect stole a third vehicle. That vehicle and the suspect are still missing at this time. Officials say the vehicle is a white 2014 Ford Explorer with Wisconsin license plate 178-HEZ.

Trooper and a Winnebago County K9 searched the area for evidence of the suspect. Two of the three stolen vehicles have been impounded as evidence in an attempt to identify the suspect.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, you’re asked to contact the Wisconsin State Patrol-Northeast Region at 920-929-3700.