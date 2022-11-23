MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Madison Police Department is currently investigating a shooting that left one person dead on the 100 block of Lakeside Street on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Madison Chief of Police Shon Barnes, around 1:15 p.m., officers responded to the scene for multiple reports of shots fired.

Barnes states that witnesses on the scene say two men, who appeared to know each other, started an altercation that led to firearms being discharged.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found one man who had sustained a gunshot wound and immediately began to render aid to the victim.

Police were able to keep him alive long enough to be transported to an area hospital, where he would eventually succumb to his wounds and die.

Officers do not have any information on the suspect at this time but do believe this was a targeted incident. Police Chief Barnes said that the public is not in immediate danger.

Anyone with information should call Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details emerge on the deadly shooting in Madison.