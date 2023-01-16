OMRO, Wis. (WFRV) – A man in Omro was taken into custody after he reportedly barricade himself in the basement and refused to come out.

The Omro Police Department posted on its Facebook page about an incident that happened on January 15. Officers were sent to the 500 block of McKinley Avenue for a 911 hang-up call.

Authorities say the situation evolved into an ‘active disturbance’. The suspect reportedly barricaded himself in the basement and refused to come out.

Multiple police agencies responded to the scene. The suspect, who was only identified as a man, was taken into custody without incident.

He was transported to the Winnebago County Jail and charges are reportedly being referred to the Winnebago County District Attorney’s Office.

No additional information was provided.