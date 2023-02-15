FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – One person was taken into custody after throwing rocks at a police officer, resulting in authorities using a less lethal impact round in Fond du Lac on Wednesday.

According to a release, around 3:20 p.m., officers responded to the 100 block of 6th Street for a report of a 40-year-old Fond du Lac man wanted on a felony probation warrant from a First-Degree Reckless Homicide, Party to a Crime. The suspect reportedly left the area before the Fond du Lac Police Department’s arrival.

Around 5:10 p.m., officers observed the suspect on a bike riding westbound on 6th Street and attempted to stop him, but he was allegedly not compliant and refused any verbal directions.

The suspect then armed himself with two larger rocks and threatened the officers, saying he’d harm them.

He then allegedly threw one rock at the squad car and then threw another rock, hitting one of the officers in the leg. The suspect then reportedly walked toward officers and threw his bike at the squad car before arming himself with another chunk of concrete. Finally, he made even more threats of violence to the police.

Officers deployed a 40mm less lethal impact round, hitting the suspect in the leg. The suspect dropped to the ground and was eventually taken into custody without any further issues.

The officer that was hit by the concrete rock received minor injuries, and the officer that arrested the suspect had a minor hand injury while taking the suspect into custody.

The 40-year-old suspect was transported to St. Agnes (SSM Health) for medical clearance before being taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail on several criminal charges and a probation warrant.

Chief Aaron Goldstein stated, “Our Department is committed to our mission to provide service, protection, and leadership to all people. Our goal in any situation is to de-escalate and bring a peaceful resolution so that everyone is safe. Even when Officers attempt to de-escalate a situation, sometimes factors beyond the control of an Officer can result in force becoming necessary. The use of less lethal impact munitions provides additional options to our Officers in order to help resolve high-stress violent encounters while reducing the risk of injury to the suspect and Officers.”

The Fond du Lac Police Department is continuing to investigate this incident, and no additional details will be provided at this time. Local 5 News will update this article if any more information is released to the public.