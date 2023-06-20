WAUWATOSA, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspect attempted to steal narcotics from a Wisconsin Walgreens and stated he had a weapon, which turned out to be a squirt gun.

According to the Wauwatosa Police Department, earlier in June, officers responded to the Walgreens on Wauwatosa Avenue in the City of Wauwatosa for a report of an armed robbery in progress.

The caller reported that the suspect entered the store and jumped the pharmacy counter, demanding prescription narcotics from pharmacy employees. The suspect also allegedly implied he had a firearm.

Within three minutes, police officers arrived at the store and arrested the suspect as he tried to escape out the front entrance. Prescription narcotics and other illegal drugs were recovered from the suspect’s pants.

The object that the suspect implied to be a firearm was reportedly a squirt gun.

He has since been charged with Robbery – Threat of Force and Possession with Intent to Deliver Fentanyl.

“Thank you to the store employees who remained calm and provided timely information to help us safely arrest the suspect,” said officers on Facebook. “Together, we are making Wauwatosa a safe community.”

There was no report of injuries during the robbery.