(WFRV) – With the help of some snowplows, the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office was able to stop a resident that was driving a historic military vehicle.

According to the Shawano County Sheriff’s Office, on May 8 around 5:15 p.m., a heavy truck-type military vehicle was reportedly driving down HWY 29 with a flat tire. This was causing a traffic hazard.

The vehicle was later determined as a historic military vehicle that was owned by a private citizen. A short chase happened after authorities tried to stop the vehicle.

Eventually, the vehicle came to a stop and the driver would not come out of the vehicle. Officials say that the comments made by the driver and the conditions of the incident that the Shawano County Special Response Team responded to the scene.

Authorities talked with the driver for about four hours. Meanwhile, arrangments were reportedly made with the Shawano County Highway Department to use snowplow trucks in case the suspect tried to flee.

Around 9:30 p.m., the driver started to flee in the vehicle on HWY 29. Using the snowplow trucks, deputies tried to do a moving roadblock. The suspect then crossed the median and started driving eastbound in the westbound lanes of HWY 29.

The vehicle was able to be pinned in the median. The suspect would still not exit the vehicle and was reportedly removed with force.

No serious injuries were reported from the incident. No additional information was provided, Local 5 will continue to update this story.