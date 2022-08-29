Suspect uses pedal bike as getaway vehicle in Wisconsin robbery

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for information on a suspect that fled the scene of a robbery in southern Wisconsin on a bicycle.

The Janesville Police Department released information about a robbery that happened around 4 ap.m. on August 29. A suspect entered the Lions Quick Mart and allegedly threatened the clerk with a knife.

The suspect then reportedly fled on a bicycle. Officers with the Janesville Police Department, with the help of a K9, were able to track the suspect. However, the suspect was not located.

There was no information on if the suspect stole any money from the business. Anyone with information is asked to call 608-755-3100.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will continue to update this story.