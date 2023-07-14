FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A Waupun man who authorities say was involved in the sale and distribution of drugs throughout northeast Wisconsin was arrested on drug possession charges following a traffic stop in Fond du Lac.

A Facebook post from the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office details both the traffic stop that led to the arrest of the 58-year-old Waupun man on July 7 and a subsequent probation-related home search that resulted in the seizure of numerous controlled substances and ‘drug proceeds.’

Around 6:15 p.m. on July 7, a deputy with the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop for a moving violation on US 151 near Townline Road in Fond du Lac.

Deputies say that they reportedly knew the driver was linked to previous suspected drug trafficking incidents and that he was on parole for drug-related convictions, including a Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine charge.

A K9 was called in and reportedly gave a positive alert for illegal drugs within the vehicle. Various quantities of crack cocaine, cocaine powder, and marijuana were allegedly found and seized during the search of the vehicle.

Investigators with the Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group drug task force (LWAM) say they had also been receiving information that the suspect was reportedly involved in the ‘sale and distribution of drugs’ through its four-county region, including Fond du Lac County.

After the man was arrested and taken to the Fond du Lac County Jail, an interview was conducted in which the 58-year-old provided additional information, reportedly linking drug activity back to a residence in Waupun.

A search of the Waupun residence was then executed by LWAM, the Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office, and the Waupun Police Department.

In total, authorities say that around 20 grams of suspected crack cocaine, 6 grams of powder cocaine, 528 grams of THC, and $2,000 of suspected drug proceeds were seized. The release notes that most of the seized drugs were reportedly individually packaged in smaller ‘saleable quantities.’

Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office Photo Credit: Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

The 58-year-old is currently being held at the Fond du Lac County Jail on new charges of Maintaining a Drug Trafficking Place, Possession with Intent to Deliver THC, Possession with Intent to Deliver Cocaine, and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

Originating from a routine patrol stop, moving to an interview, coordinating resources between multiple jurisdictions and then conducting an appropriate probation search, this was a very good example of diligent follow up and working collaboratively to hold a known drug distributor responsible for selling dangerous drugs throughout the area. Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office

No further information was provided.