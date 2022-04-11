Suspected drunk driver rear-ends squad car in Ashwaubenon

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – A traffic stop in Ashwaubenon almost took a turn for the worse when a suspected drunk driver rear-ended a squad car.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, during the evening of April 8, PSO VanDenElzen’s squad was rear-ended by a suspected drunk driver. VanDenElzen was apparently helping another officer with a traffic stop.

The driver was reportedly not injured but was arrested for operating while intoxicated. VanDenElzen was not in his vehicle at the time of the crash.

Photo courtesy of Ashwaubenon Public Safety

VanDenElzen swapped vehicles and continue to serve for the rest of his shift. Authorities wanted to remind residents to drive sober and pay attention to the roadways.

There was no additional information provided, Local 5 will update this story if more details are released.