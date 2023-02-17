MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A death investigation is underway in Wisconsin after a man and his dog were both found dead from an apparent hit-and-run incident.

According to the Madison Police Department, on February 15 around 9:30 p.m., officers were sent to Schroeder Road near Struck Street after a man was reported to be laying down in the roadway. When officers arrived, it was determined that the man and his dog were both dead.

An investigation showed that both the man and his dog were hit by a vehicle that fled the scene. Police say they are looking for a royal/metallic blue sedan.

The vehicle could have a smashed-out windshield and other damage from this crash. Authorities say the vehicle could be a Chevy Malibu that frequently visits the Gammon Road/Schroeder Road area.

Anyone with information is asked to call 608-266-6014.

No additional details were provided. Local 5 will update this story as more information is released.