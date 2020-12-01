Suspected robber gets away with jewelry, coins in Green Lake County

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspected burglar got away with numerous pieces of jewelry and coins in Green Lake County early Monday morning.

Princeton Police say a felony burglary occurred at the River City Antique Mall in the 300 block of South Fulton Street at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Entry was reportedly gained by forced entry through the front door and the suspect removed numerous pieces of jewelry and coins before fleeing through a door on the north side of the building.

Businesses and residents in Princeton are reminded to lock all vehicles, garages, sheds, businesses, and their homes.

The community is also reminded to quickly report any car or person of suspicion to authorities. Be sure to write down the license plate, description, and unusual characteristics or descriptions of suspicious vehicles or persons.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported to the Princeton Police Department or The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 920-294-4000 or anonymously through the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436). Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects or recovery of property.