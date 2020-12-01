WEST OF WINNEBAGO REGIONAL NEWS: Green Lake County, Marquette County, Waupaca County, Waushara County

Suspected robber gets away with jewelry, coins in Green Lake County

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Lights of police car in night time. Night patrolling the city, lights flashing. Abstract blurry image.

PRINCETON, Wis. (WFRV) – A suspected burglar got away with numerous pieces of jewelry and coins in Green Lake County early Monday morning.

Princeton Police say a felony burglary occurred at the River City Antique Mall in the 300 block of South Fulton Street at around 2:45 a.m. on Nov. 30.

Entry was reportedly gained by forced entry through the front door and the suspect removed numerous pieces of jewelry and coins before fleeing through a door on the north side of the building.

Businesses and residents in Princeton are reminded to lock all vehicles, garages, sheds, businesses, and their homes.

The community is also reminded to quickly report any car or person of suspicion to authorities. Be sure to write down the license plate, description, and unusual characteristics or descriptions of suspicious vehicles or persons.

Any information regarding this or any other crime may be reported to the Princeton Police Department or The Green Lake County Sheriff’s Department at 920-294-4000 or anonymously through the Green Lake County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-GET-THEM (1-800-438-8436). Tipsters may be eligible for up to a $500 cash reward for information leading to the arrest of suspects or recovery of property.

Latest Stories

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories

Your Local Election HQ

More Election

Local Sports

Green Bay Nation 11/25: What happened against the Colts?

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Pick Em

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Challenge or No Challenge

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Top Five Tweets

Green Bay Nation 11/25: Here comes the Bears

Gamblers head coach Pat Mikesch on Sports Xtra