Suspects charged in child death case

TWO RIVERS, Wis. (WFRV) -- Three people connected to the death of a two-year-old in Two Rivers have been formally charged in a Manitowoc County Court.

Bianca Bush, David Heiden, and Rena Santiago are each facing charges of repeatedly

abusing a child causing physical harm and death, as well as chronic neglect of a child.

Additionally, Bush has been charged with one count of intentionally causing harm to a child.

Two weeks ago, Two Rivers Police reported to their home and found the boy not breathing.

He also had large bruises all over his face, legs, feet, and arms.

All three suspects have reportedly admitted to hitting him repeatedly with a number of objects.