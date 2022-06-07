BARABOO, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are on the lookout for Great Horned Owls and otters after suspect(s) reportedly broke into the zoo and cutoff locks to some zoo habitats.

According to the Baraboo Police Department, two Great Horned Owls and two otters are missing from the Ochsner Park Zoo. The otters were described as ‘very friendly’.

Officials say that unidentified suspect(s) broke into the zoo overnight and cut off locks to some of the zoo habitats. There are no ‘dangerous’ animals on the loose.

The Ochsner Park Zoo is reportedly closed until further notice. Anyone who sees the animals is asked to call 608-356-4895.

