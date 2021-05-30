Suspects distract victim to steal purse, Beloit P.D. search for suspects

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – The Beloit Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two suspects involved in a recent theft incident.

According to the Beloit Police Department, the two suspects, depicted in the photos below, allegedly entered a store in downtown Beloit and distracted the worker while they stole her purse.

Photos courtesy of Beloit Police Department Facebook Page

Police are asking that if anyone has any information regarding this incident or the identity of these individuals they are asked to submit a tip or call the Department at (608) 364-6800.