Suspects in custody after allegedly shooting into occupied Ashwaubenon apartment

ASHWAUBENON, Wis. (WFRV) – Multiple suspects are in custody and one suspect is in jail after allegedly shooting into an occupied apartment building in Ashwaubenon on Saturday.

According to the Ashwaubenon Public Safety, at around 1:48 a.m., officers responded to a shooting incident in the 2900 block of Holmgren Way.

Upon arrival, officers began to investigate the scene and discovered that one round of bullets had hit an occupied apartment. Fortunately, police said no one inside the apartment unit was injured.

Further investigation into the incident later led police to the city of Green Bay where they found the suspect vehicle and the suspects involved in the shooting.

Authorities confirmed that two suspects are in custody, one suspect is in custody in relation to the incident, and another suspect was jailed as a result of a violation of probation.

While the investigation into this incident remains ongoing, the Ashwaubenon Public Safety Department said they do not feel that the public is in danger.