Two suspects have been arrested after an armed carjacking at a Green Bay hospital

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – An employee of HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital was a victim of an armed carjacking on Thursday evening in Green Bay.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the incident happened just after 11:30 p.m. on September 8 on Shawano Avenue. They received a report for an employee of the hospital who said she was approached by a man and a woman, was struck in the head with a gun, and had her vehicle stolen.

Officers say that they were able to track the stolen vehicle through ‘investigative sources.’ The stolen 2018 Chevrolet Cruze was located unoccupied on the 400 block of Scott Drive.

According to a release, officers believe that the suspects may have swapped out the original license plates with plates that were stolen from another vehicle, which was parked near the residence of where the Cruze was found.

Authorities noticed two people walking on South Taylor Street. Officers determined that the two people were the suspects who stole the vehicle. During a search for evidence, officers located a bag near the train tracks near Western Avenue that contained a ‘metal facsimile’ firearm that was believed to be used in the carjacking.

Two suspects were taken into custody for their alleged involvement in the carjacking.

Five charges were referred to the Brown County District Attorney’s Office:

• Take Vehicle w/o Consent While Threaten Force/Possess Weapon

• Take and Drive Vehicle w/o Consent

• Aggravated Battery-Intend Bodily Harm

• Receiving Stolen Property

• Resisting or Obstructing an Officer

The Green Bay Police Department was assisted by the Brown County Sheriff’s Office during this investigation.

The investigation is ongoing and no other information has been released at this time.

Local 5 will update this story when further details have been released.