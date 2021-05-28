Suspects loot Wisconsin car dealership, return to take more

BELOIT, Wis. (WFRV) – Three suspects broke into the rear door of a car dealership and took multiple vehicles, and went back for more over the course of nine hours.

According to the Beloit Police Department, for over nine hours between May 20 and May 21, multiple vehicles were stolen from BK2 Auto Sales in Beloit. The burglaries happened between 8:00 p.m. and 5:20 a.m. the next day.

Surveillance video showed three suspects that broke into the rear door of the dealership and stole the keys to numerous vehicles on the lot. After stealing the vehicles, the suspects returned to take additional cars as well.

Some of the stolen vehicles have been recovered.

There has been no information on the total amount of cars that were stolen or the number of cars that have been recovered.

The Beloit Police Department asks anyone with information to call 608-362-7463 or visit their website to submit a tip online.

Local 5 will update this story if more information becomes available.