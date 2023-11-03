LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Dodge County are looking for a vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier on Friday afternoon that allegedly included suspects of a ‘serious crime’ in Appleton.
A Facebook post from the Doge County Sheriff’s Office details the incident, which began around 2:15 p.m. on November 3 when deputies were requested for emergency assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) in Lomira.
A trooper reported locating a vehicle and multiple people suspected of a ‘serious crime’ in Appleton. The suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the trooper and entered a business in Lomira.
The release notes that it was believed at least one of the suspects had been armed with a firearm in the Appleton crime.
As authorities responded to contain the suspects, one returned to the car and fled the area, nearly striking a trooper, deputies say. The suspect car was last known to be southbound on I-41 leaving Dodge County.
The other suspect reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody after a ‘coordinated search.’ They were then turned over to WSP to be taken to the agency investigating the initial incident.
As deputies were responding, they encountered a vehicle at an ‘extremely high rate of speed’ southbound in the Village of Theresa, leading to a short pursuit. Deputies say they believed it was possible that the vehicle may have been stolen by the suspect who fled on foot.
The release states that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not requesting any charges as a result of the incident they were responding to. However, the pursuit of the vehicle in Theresa is under investigation.
That vehicle was described as a newer silver-colored Ford Explorer. Anyone with information regarding that vehicle should call 920-386-4117.
The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office worked with the WSP, and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.
No additional details were provided.