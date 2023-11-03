LOMIRA, Wis. (WFRV) – Deputies in Dodge County are looking for a vehicle involved in a pursuit earlier on Friday afternoon that allegedly included suspects of a ‘serious crime’ in Appleton.

A Facebook post from the Doge County Sheriff’s Office details the incident, which began around 2:15 p.m. on November 3 when deputies were requested for emergency assistance by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) in Lomira.

A trooper reported locating a vehicle and multiple people suspected of a ‘serious crime’ in Appleton. The suspects allegedly attempted to flee from the trooper and entered a business in Lomira.

The release notes that it was believed at least one of the suspects had been armed with a firearm in the Appleton crime.

As authorities responded to contain the suspects, one returned to the car and fled the area, nearly striking a trooper, deputies say. The suspect car was last known to be southbound on I-41 leaving Dodge County.

The other suspect reportedly fled on foot and was taken into custody after a ‘coordinated search.’ They were then turned over to WSP to be taken to the agency investigating the initial incident.

As deputies were responding, they encountered a vehicle at an ‘extremely high rate of speed’ southbound in the Village of Theresa, leading to a short pursuit. Deputies say they believed it was possible that the vehicle may have been stolen by the suspect who fled on foot.

Photo from: Dodge County Sheriff’s Office

The release states that the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is not requesting any charges as a result of the incident they were responding to. However, the pursuit of the vehicle in Theresa is under investigation.

That vehicle was described as a newer silver-colored Ford Explorer. Anyone with information regarding that vehicle should call 920-386-4117.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office worked with the WSP, and Fond du Lac County Sheriff’s Office during this incident.

No additional details were provided.