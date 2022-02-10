FREEDOM, Wis. (WFRV) – The Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community’s help in trying to identify two suspects who allegedly damaged and stole a money machine from a car wash in Freedom.

According to the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, on Jan. 23 multiple suspects allegedly damaged and took a money machine from a local car wash. In the photos that were posted by the Outagamie County Sheriff’s Office, the two individuals appear to use a crowbar, as well as take some of the masonry around the machine off.

There was no information on the value of what was taken or which car wash the incident happened at. The incident did happen in Freedom.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the authorities at 920-832-2188 and reference incident number O22004169.

Photo courtesy of Outagamie County Sheriff

Local 5 will continue to update this story as more details are released.