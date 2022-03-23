CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for any information regarding an incident where two suspects used counterfeit $50 bills at a store in Chilton.

The Chilton Police Department posted on their Facebook that they are investigating a complaint involving counterfeit $50 bills. The bills were reportedly used for a fraudulent purchase at a local store.

Officials described the two following suspects:

Suspect one African American man Black hat with a white face mask Black sweatshirt Black pants Black shoes

Suspect two African American woman (Chilton Police Department believes it is a woman) Black baseball style hat with a white face mask Black long-sleeved sweatshirt Orange pair of pants White tennis shoes



Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department

Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department

Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department

Based on the pictures it appears that the suspects attempted to use the fake bills at a Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilton Police Department at 920-849-4855.