CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for any information regarding an incident where two suspects used counterfeit $50 bills at a store in Chilton.
The Chilton Police Department posted on their Facebook that they are investigating a complaint involving counterfeit $50 bills. The bills were reportedly used for a fraudulent purchase at a local store.
Officials described the two following suspects:
- Suspect one
- African American man
- Black hat with a white face mask
- Black sweatshirt
- Black pants
- Black shoes
- Suspect two
- African American woman (Chilton Police Department believes it is a woman)
- Black baseball style hat with a white face mask
- Black long-sleeved sweatshirt
- Orange pair of pants
- White tennis shoes
Based on the pictures it appears that the suspects attempted to use the fake bills at a Walmart.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilton Police Department at 920-849-4855.