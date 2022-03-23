CHILTON, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities are looking for any information regarding an incident where two suspects used counterfeit $50 bills at a store in Chilton.

The Chilton Police Department posted on their Facebook that they are investigating a complaint involving counterfeit $50 bills. The bills were reportedly used for a fraudulent purchase at a local store.

Officials described the two following suspects:

  • Suspect one
    • African American man
    • Black hat with a white face mask
    • Black sweatshirt
    • Black pants
    • Black shoes
  • Suspect two
    • African American woman (Chilton Police Department believes it is a woman)
    • Black baseball style hat with a white face mask
    • Black long-sleeved sweatshirt
    • Orange pair of pants
    • White tennis shoes
  • Suspects try to use fake $50 bills at store in Chilton, PD investigating
    Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department
  • Suspects try to use fake $50 bills at store in Chilton, PD investigating
    Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department
  • Suspects try to use fake $50 bills at store in Chilton, PD investigating
    Phot courtesy of Chilton Police Department

Based on the pictures it appears that the suspects attempted to use the fake bills at a Walmart.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Chilton Police Department at 920-849-4855.