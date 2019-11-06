Suspects wanted for a series of robberies near UW Oshkosh

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WFRV) Several suspects are wanted for a string of robberies near the residential areas surrounding the University of Wisconsin at Oshkosh campus.

All four victims are male and at least two of the men used the Tinder App.

Police say in two incidents, the victims went to a prearranged location, then they were approached by several suspects.

Police say the other two incidents involve people that were walking alone.

Lieutenant Trent Martin with UW Oshkosh Police, warn students to walk in groups but also use UWO Mobile App, because you don’t know who’s on the other end of a dating app.

Lt. Martin says, “UWO Mobile App offers several different safety features including chatting with a dispatcher via text. Students can also use UWO Go if they need a free ride.”

All victims reported minor injuries and the suspects are described as black teenagers.

If you have information about these incidents, please contact Oshkosh Police or Winnebago County Crime Stoppers.