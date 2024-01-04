WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – Authorities in Fond du Lac County are investigating a suspicious death after officers located a 74-year-old man inside a residence early Thursday morning.

According to the Waupun Police Department, officers were sent to the 100 block of West Brown Street in the city of Waupun shortly before 5:00 a.m. on January 4.

It was reported that the person inside the residence was believed to be dead. Police later confirmed that when they entered the house and found the 74-year-old man.

The Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office was contacted to respond to the scene, and initial investigations revealed that the death was suspicious in nature.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice State Crime Laboratory was also contacted to assist with processing the crime scene.

No additional details were released by the Waupun Police Department, which continues to investigate this incident.