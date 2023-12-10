Sunday, 12/10/2023 – 9:25 a.m.

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – A 45-year-old Green Bay man has been arrested as a homicide suspect following a disturbance at a home on the City’s west side where one man was found dead.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, a 30-year-old man was found unconscious in a home in the 1700 block of Western Avenue shortly before 6:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Police administered CPR to the victim on the scene before he was pronounced dead.

Officers say that witnesses reported the suspect had gone to a nearby residence and asked to call 911, stating that he was involved in a ‘physical altercation.’

The investigation is ongoing, and no additional suspects are being sought.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-267279. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867), submit a tip online, or use the P3 Tips app.

Original story: Suspicious death being investigated in Green Bay, man found dead inside home

