APPLETON, Wis. (WFRV) – The Appleton Police Department has given an update regarding the suspicious death on the 700 block of West Summer Street.

According to the Appleton Police Department, an autopsy was conducted by the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the death of a 31-year-old man is being investigated as a homicide.

The victim is identified as Erik B. Hudson Jr. from Fox Crossing.

The investigation into the death is ongoing at this time, and police say they’re not able to release information regarding the cause of death at this time.

The investigation does suggest that this was not a random crime, and at this point, no arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Appleton Police Department.

This is a developing story, and Local 5 News will update this when more details are released on the death of Erik Hudson Jr.