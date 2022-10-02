MADISON, Wis. (WFRV) – A 28-year-old was arrested in Wisconsin after officers received reports of a suspicious person ‘dancing around in the middle of nowhere by himself.’

According to the Madison Police Department, it received a call from a concerned citizen around 2:40 a.m. on Thursday who noticed that there was something suspicious about the person dancing by themself.

Officers say that when they made contact with the subject, Kenan Newton, they learned that they had several warrants, and also had ingested a gram or more of heroin when officers were spotted.

The incident occurred in the 5400 block of High Crossing Boulevard on September 29.

The report states that Madison officers called in medical help and later transported the person to jail for the warrants, possession of methamphetamine, and felony bail jumping after being medically cleared.