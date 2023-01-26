GREEN BAY, Wis. (WFRV) – Green Bay Police have opened an investigation after receiving a suspicious package of narcotics that was sent to the department’s Police Chief on Tuesday.

According to the Green Bay Police Department, the package was received on January 24. Officers say it was mailed through the United States Postal Service and addressed to Police Chief Chris Davis.

Officers say the package was ‘intercepted internally’ before reaching Chief Davis and was found to contain 3.02 grams of fentanyl, .79 grams of cocaine, and a letter of explanation, which have been processed as evidence.

We get lots of correspondence from the community here in the Chief’s Office, but this is the first time anyone has ever sent us drugs. We’re investigating this situation, obviously, but it’s a good opportunity to remind everyone that they can properly dispose of unwanted drugs or medications by using the drug drop-box in our lobby or turning them over to one of our patrol officers. It probably should go without saying, but please don’t send us drugs in the mail. Chief Chris Davis, Green Bay Police Department

Due to the incident being an active investigation, no further details will be released at this time.

Anyone with information related to this case is asked to call Green Bay Police at (920) 448-3200 and reference case #23-204484. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime stoppers at (920) 432-STOP (7867). You may also submit a tip online at www.432stop.com, or utilize the “P3 Tips” app for crime tips.