WAUPUN, Wis. (WFRV) – A quiet town of 11,344 woke up to half a foot of snow on Wednesday morning in Waupun. Neighbors shoveled and sprinkled salt for themselves, plus the sidewalks of those who had not yet.

The big white house at 107 W Brown St. had its sidewalk cleared thanks to a generous neighbor, but the driveway and cars remained snow-covered. That is because the homeowner, Paul Abresch Sr., has not been there for a week. He was found dead last Thursday.

“I’ve lived in Waupun my entire life. I grew up around this neighborhood, but this is the first time we’ve had crazy stuff happen. I was really shocked,” Sienna Reil said as she wrapped up her salting. “For something like that to happen, it just makes you a little on edge. [My mother] had grown up working with him when she had first gotten out of high school, so she knew him and said he was just a really good, nice guy. It’s just sad to hear that somebody kind is gone.”

Gone, but it may not be from innocent circumstances. Abresch Sr. was found with head and torso injuries on Jan. 10, just before 5 a.m.

“It is an ongoing investigation; we continue to do search warrants, and we will be taking items of evidence to the crime lab in the near future,” Waupun Police Department interim chief Jeremy Rasch said. “It’s being investigated if anyone is being involved in any possible homicide. That’s how we look at all death investigations until we can say ‘yes it is’ or ‘no it isn’t.’”

Abresch Sr.’s son, 42-year-old Paul Abresch Jr., was arrested that morning and charged with felony bail jumping, according to Rasch. He has been held at the Dodge Co. Jail since then, and has been charged with two felonies that are related to his father’s death: false imprisonment and intimidating a witness.

“Paul Jr. was intimidating his brother and not allowing him to leave the residence at a certain period of time during this incident,” Rasch said. “His brother, the 44-year-old man, was attempting to get help, and ultimately Paul Abresch Jr. did not allow him to.”

According to Rasch, the 44-year-old brother was also taken into custody but was quickly released when it was determined that he likely did not have anything to do with his father’s injuries. Hours after Abresch Sr.’s death, the 44-year-old son finally managed to call 911.

“It was apparent that he was deceased and that he was deceased for a number of hours prior to that,” Rasch said. “Patrol officers said ‘this doesn’t necessarily look right.’ There’s electronic evidence, there’s physical evidence, and all of those items have to get processed.”

Abresch Jr. has not been considered a suspect in his father’s death. It remains unclear if Abresch Jr. was under the influence of any kind.

“I don’t know for sure at this point if he was under the influence. That might come out in the investigation at a later time,” Rasch said. “We can’t confirm nor deny that.”

Due to the complexity of the investigation, it is difficult to know how long it will take, though Rasch said it could take anywhere from a couple weeks to several months.